The accused made an appearance in Nanaimo on June 29. Black Press file photo

Courtenay homicide suspect makes court appearance in Nanaimo

Next court appearance for Anousone Chang is set for Aug. 17

  • Jun. 29, 2022 5:00 p.m.
  • News

A man charged in a homicide in Courtenay earlier this year made a court appearance in Nanaimo on Wednesday, June 29.

On March 6, Comox RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man following a call to a residence on 26th Street in Courtenay. Paramedics attended to an 80-year-old woman in medical distress who ultimately passed away. In a news release, police reported the suspect was known to the victim.

RELATED: Comox Valley RCMP investigating homicide at Courtenay home

Anousone Chang faces one count of second-degree murder and is in custody.

According to Court Services Online, he will be back in court on Aug. 17 to fix a date for trial.


Court

