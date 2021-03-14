Mike Scholes and Deborah Day are seen in this undated handout photo. A British couple is hoping 2021 is their year for a record-setting transatlantic balloon flight after the COVID-19 pandemic deflated their plans last year. Deborah Day and Mike Scholes of Sussex, U.K., are hoping international borders will open by summer to allow them to attempt their crossing from Sussex, N.B., to Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Mike Scholes and Deborah Day are seen in this undated handout photo. A British couple is hoping 2021 is their year for a record-setting transatlantic balloon flight after the COVID-19 pandemic deflated their plans last year. Deborah Day and Mike Scholes of Sussex, U.K., are hoping international borders will open by summer to allow them to attempt their crossing from Sussex, N.B., to Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Couple hopes for open borders to make transatlantic balloon flight from New Brunswick

June and July the best months to attempt the crossing, couple believes

A British couple is hoping 2021 is their year for a record-setting transatlantic balloon flight after the COVID-19 pandemic deflated their plans last year.

Deborah Day and Mike Scholes of Sussex, U.K., are hoping international borders will open by summer to allow them to attempt their crossing from Sussex, N.B., to Europe.

If successful, Day would be the first woman to captain a transatlantic balloon crossing, while Scholes would become the first blind crew member on such a trip.

Scholes says June and July are the best months for the crossing, but at this point health restrictions in the U.K. and Canada prevent them from getting the balloon and crew in place.

Scholes says they’re pushing ahead with plans in the hope that borders are opened in time.

Any profits from the flight will go to the group Blind Veterans U.K. which has provided Scholes with rehabilitation and training since a hereditary condition caused him to lose his sight in 2007.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated: Dr. Fauci

Just Posted

Lyric John-Cliffe and Cory Cliffe sing a traditional Laichkwiltach canoe song by the Campbell River Estuary. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
Education program to empower Indigenous youth

Goal is to raise new generation of environmentalists with ancestral ties to the land

Sanford and Marlana Williams. Submitted photo.
The silence of Sanford Williams: Island master carver and his wife navigate racism

Indigenous carver and residential school survivor didn’t know how to speak up against discrimination

Island Health’s Stacey Chow said the Campbell River Community Centre is ready to welcome the public to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in the gymnasium beginning Monday, March 15. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Community Centre gym converted to COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Vaccinations begin Monday, March 15

The Situation Table idea brings agencies together to improve and direct services for vulnerable people. File photo
Province announces funding for Situation Table project

Grants to increase community safety, connect people to services in Campbell River

Campbell River fire crews responded to a house fire on March 11. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror.
House fire ‘within seconds of growing substantially’ – Campbell River fire chief

Incident shows importance of working smoke alarms

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Raymond Salgado gets a chance to see and hear Demi Lovato’s reaction to his cover of her song Sober. (Glamour image/YouTube)
Demi Lovato loves Vancouver Island singer’s cover version of her song

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado spotlighted in Glamour magazine video feature

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

Most Read