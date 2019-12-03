Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

Counterfeit US $100 bills are making the rounds in Campbell River again, Campbell River Crime Stoppers warns.

*** Counterfeit U.S. $100 Bills in circulation around Campbell River again *** If in doubt as to their legitimacy, don't hesitate to refuse the $100 U.S. notes or ask the customer to exchange them at a bank. — crcrimestoppers (@CrimestoppersCR) December 2, 2019

If you doubt their legitimacy, don’t hesitate to refuse them or ask the customer to exchange them at a bank, Crime Stoppers says.

You can check the security features of legitimate Canadian and U.S. bills here and here.

