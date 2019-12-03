Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

Crime Stoppers issues warning

Counterfeit US $100 bills are making the rounds in Campbell River again, Campbell River Crime Stoppers warns.

If you doubt their legitimacy, don’t hesitate to refuse them or ask the customer to exchange them at a bank, Crime Stoppers says.

You can check the security features of legitimate Canadian and U.S. bills here and here.

RELATED: Fraud rate on the rise in Campbell River

RELATED: Police warn of counterfeit money being passed on Vancouver Island

