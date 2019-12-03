Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

Counterfeit US $100 bills are making the rounds in Campbell River again, Campbell River Crime Stoppers warns.
If in doubt as to their legitimacy, don't hesitate to refuse the $100 U.S. notes or ask the customer to exchange them at a bank.
If you doubt their legitimacy, don’t hesitate to refuse them or ask the customer to exchange them at a bank, Crime Stoppers says.
You can check the security features of legitimate Canadian and U.S. bills here and here.
