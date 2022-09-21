Council of Canadians hold All Candidates Meet And Greet In Campbell River Oct. 1

On Saturday, Oct. 1 1-3 p.m., Council of Canadians Campbell River Chapter is sponsoring an All Candidates Meet And Greet event at the Campbell River Library, 1240 Shoppers Row. Mayor and City Council candidates have been invited and most have already confirmed their attendance.

Council of Canadians spokesperson Rich Hagensen says, “The Meet And Greet will be an open format with no formal speeches or debates by the candidates. Come on out and chat with your candidates and ask them for their views on topics that concern you.”

For more information, contact 250-286-3019 or email surfdust@telus.net

