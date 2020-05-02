Council endorses plans to save costs and avoid a deficit in light of COVID-19

At its April 27 meeting, Campbell River city council endorsed a range of cost-saving options that it says will help prevent the city from running a deficit in 2020 and help provide relief for Campbell River taxpayers this year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is reducing revenue and creating unanticipated costs for the city, so we’ve taken a preliminary look at what we can do to reduce costs and avoid running a deficit this year,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “In some cases, public health orders require us to suspend services. We’ll be reviewing more options for cost savings and potential community relief measures at the May 11 meeting, mindful of the need to maintain services where possible to help to provide community stability and social connection.”

For 2020, council has approved nearly $2 million in preliminary savings:

· $611,000 from suspending Spirit Square and CR Live Streets events as well cancelling summer recreation programs and related hiring

· $560,000 from not filling select vacancies

· $300,000 from suspending all non-essential travel and continuing to use online training where available

· $295,000 from suspending a range of programs and projects (listed below)

· $218,000 from reduction in temporary summer parks employees

Due to requirements for physical distancing and restrictions on group size, the city will not be offering face-to-face summer recreation programming. Services and programs cancelled for 2020:

· Centennial pool

· Summer recreation programs

· CR Live Streets

· Spirit Square events

· Canada Day (plans are in the works for a virtual event)

The pandemic also affects previously-approved capital and operation projects. Some are delayed due to COVID-19, and several will be suspended this year.

Projects suspended for 2020 include:

· Façade storefront downtown revitalization

· Public art master plan

· Public art

· Downtown small initiatives

· Downtown signage incentives

· Beautification grants

· Economic development strategic planning (economic development efforts focus on helping local businesses with their continuity plans)

· Wings & Wheels event

“We’re looking at a range of time periods, forecasting the anticipated decrease in revenue for each and carefully considering how best to manage expenses with minimal impact to the community,” adds city manager Deborah Sargent. “We will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on both city finances and the community and to report on potential cost-saving measures for council’s consideration. With the use of the financial stabilization reserve funds and the preliminary cost savings identified, the city has sufficient funds to offset projected revenue loss through to the end of September.”

RELATED: Campbell River Mayor says “keep up your guard against COVID-19 until we hear otherwise”

The city’s 10-year stability and resiliency plan provides “a solid foundation for us to weather the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Sargent adds. “We will continue to apply a thoughtful and deliberate lens to all of the recommendations that we make to council with respect to ways the city can respond to the current situation while maintaining community services as directed by council.”

At the April 20 meeting, council approved using up to $1.35 million from the city’s financial stabilization reserve to partially make up the difference in anticipated revenues, leaving a funding shortfall of $612,334, if the current COVID situation extends to the end of July. If the situation extends to the end of September, the funding shortfall is expected to be approximately $1.8 million. The identified cost savings of approximately $2 million address the funding shortfall. The funding shortfall includes loss in revenue from airport landing and passenger fees, recreation programming, field bookings, transit (riders currently ride at no charge) and gaming revenue (from casino activity).

Along with revenue loss, the city has incurred additional costs related to COVID-19.

“For the first month of the crisis, significant staff resources were required to manage the city’s emergency operations centre and develop a continuity plan for city operations. We are now in maintenance mode, but more staff may be required to continue to assist in flattening the COVID-19 curve or if an outbreak were to occur,” Sargent adds.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman gives birth on driveway in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Council endorses plans to save costs and avoid a deficit in light of COVID-19

At its April 27 meeting, Campbell River city council endorsed a range… Continue reading

Campbell River fire victims’ emergency accommodations extended to May 31

BC Housing covers cost of staying in downtown hotel to give more time to find permanent housing

Huge puddle accumulates at Highway 19A construction site

Construction zone is on Campbell River arterial road

Read Islanders might buy a forest for the third time

After ‘Lot 302’, the Surge Narrows Community Association looks ahead to purchase more forest area to conserve

Campbell River Mayor says “keep up your guard against COVID-19 until we hear otherwise”

Until the provincial health officer says otherwise, Campbell River must remain as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Family sings Happy Birthday outside B.C. care home to 100-year-old woman

All smiles for Dorothy Dewar who lives in Eden Care Centre, the location of one COVID-19 case

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Provinces across the country looking to implement smartphone apps to help track COVID-19.

COVID-19: B.C. halfway to goal of single-site jobs for care home staff

Including mental health facilities, 7,350 were working multiple sites

B.C. woman gives birth on driveway in Greater Victoria

Grandma catches baby girl as she enters the world

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Most Read