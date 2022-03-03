A cougar was tranquilized and safely relocated after being spotted near Nanaimo Regional General Hospital the morning of March 3. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

A cougar was tranquilized and safely relocated after being spotted near Nanaimo Regional General Hospital the morning of March 3. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

Cougar tranquilized after being spotted outside central Vancouver Island hospital

B.C. Conservation Officer Service suspect male cougar searching for deer in Nanaimo

A cougar prowling outside a hospital on central Vancouver Island this morning was tranquilized and safely relocated.

In a social media post, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the male cougar was spotted Thursday, March 3, near Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, and with the assistance of dogs, officers were able to locate the cougar at a parking lot of a nearby daycare facility around 9 a.m.

The cougar was tranquilized and assessed with the assistance of wildlife biologists with the B.C. Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, stated the media post. As there was no previous history of conflict or aggressive behaviour, officials decided to relocate the cougar and subsequently released it in a wilderness area outside Nanaimo city limits.

Nanaimo RCMP and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, as well as people calling the Report All Poachers and Polluters line, assisted B.C. Conservation.

Officials suspect the cougar may have been searching for deer.

For more information on what to do in the event of a cougar sighting, go to https://tinyurl.com/muv3c7zs.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Conservationwildlife enforcement

Previous story
Scam emails, donation fraud surge in Canada as Ukraine crisis continues
Next story
Canada, six other states pull back from Arctic Council in protest over Ukraine

Just Posted

The property at 1890 19th Ave. purchased by the City of Campbell River to provide additional riverfront public access. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City of Campbell River purchases property to expand Campbellton park

A student uses Innovaton for Learning’s TutorMate software to improve their reading skills. Submitted photo/ Innovation for Learning
Campbell River school first in province to adopt new early literacy program

A sign advertising a rezoning application for a proposed housing residential development located south of Quinsam Road in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Rezoning for Quinsam Road development approved by Campbell River city council

North Island-Powell River MP questioned Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser (pictured) about ‘extreme delays’ in processing visa and permanent resident applications. \THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Constituents ‘frustrated’ with immigration backlogs — MP Rachel Blaney