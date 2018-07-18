Kayakers were concerned after spotting a cougar on Newcastle Island last week. (Ândria Lopes Dos Santos photo)

Cougar shot by police in Nanaimo

Shooting occurred in water at Nanaimo Yacht Club at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday

Nanaimo RCMP have shot and killed a cougar at a Nanaimo dock.

According to police, the animal was shot at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after officers were called about a complaint of a cougar climbing through boats and the boat sheds at Nanaimo Yacht Club, located 400 Stewart Ave. on the shoreline of Newcastle Channel.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the cat was shot twice while it was in the water.

“It was climbing through boats and it was also seen around the fish [cleaning] station as well,” O’Brien said. “Based on what they saw and based on reports that a cougar had been seen in or around Newcastle Island, our members thought it was prudent and taking into consideration public safety, they were required to destroy the animal.”

The animal’s body was retrieved this morning by B.C. conservation officers at 11:30 a.m.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Falling tree kills hiker near Campbell River
Next story
BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

Just Posted

UPDATED: Falling tree kills hiker near Campbell River

Woman dies on Ripple Rock Trail

Campbell River fire chief urges residents to respect fire ban

Prohibition on recreational fires comes into effect today at noon

Island hospitals test our their new helicopter sites

Tests included in-the-air analysis and on-the-ground exercise

City of Campbell River proposes pot shop restrictions

City intends to limit retailers to ‘primary service nodes’ and impose buffers from schools

Effluence volumes at fish-packing plant near Campbell River surpass limits: report

Farmed salmon processing company says operations don’t harm marine habitat

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

Cougar shot by police in Nanaimo

Shooting occurred in water at Nanaimo Yacht Club at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Most Read