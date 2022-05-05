Cougar kittens poached near Lake Cowichan’s Hill 60

The paws and heads of the kittens were removed

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is asking the public for information related to the poaching of two cougar kittens near Hill 60 Forest Service Road sometime within the last week.

According to officers, the animals were found with their paws and heads removed.

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act, reminds the Conservation Officer Service, and it is illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age), or cougars in a family unit.

“The killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting and wildlife conservation,” said Duncan Conservation Officer Mark Kissinger. “Thankfully, this is not the type of offence we see frequently.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Lake CowichanWildlife

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C.’s anti-racism legislation could hold real power, if done right: advocates
Next story
B.C. appoints experts to deal with chronic repeat offenders

Just Posted

Two projects for Blenkin Memorial Park on Quadra Island are on their way. Photo courtesy Google Streetview
Quadra Island disc golf, bike park supported by Strathcona Regional District

Cortes Islanders Kai Harvey and Mike Moore are mapping and measuring big trees in an attempt to save them from being logged by Mosaic Forest Management. Harvey spoke at the event on April 20. (Rochelle Baker/National Observer)
Cortes Islanders hold community meeting in light of logging plans

Campbell River and District General hospital.
Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District board supports long term care facility in Campbell River

Community Action Team Coordinator and community consulting firm owner Gwen Donaldson is running in the October 2022 Campbell River municipal election. Photo contributed
Gwen Donaldson aims to add a new voice to Campbell River City Council in 2022