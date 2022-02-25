Cortes Island to Quadra Island ferry cancelled for the day

MV Tachek experiencing difficulty with structural integrity of its hull

BC Ferries has announced announced sailings between Cortes and Quadra Islands will be cancelled for the remainder of Friday (Feb. 25).

The MV Tachek is experiencing difficulty with the structural integrity of its hull, so requires repairs.

Engineers are working to resolve the issue, and BC Ferries is planning to keep riders informed as soon as more information becomes available.

A water taxi has been sourced to provide complimentary service between the dock at Heriot Bay Inn and the Whaletown government dock on Cortes Island,

It will operate on the regular posted MV Tachek schedule. Service will commence with the 1:50 pm Cortes Island departure. Parking is available in the Heriot Bay Inn parking lot.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, customers can follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit the website at www.bcferries.com or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.



