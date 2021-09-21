Coroner: death of Saanich teen who warned friends of falling tree an accident

Tai Caverhill was killed during a Lansdowne school trip to Camp Barnard in Sooke

Tai Caverhill died at Camp Barnard in 2019 when a tree fell on him during a school field trip. (Photo from GoFundMe campaign)

Tai Caverhill died at Camp Barnard in 2019 when a tree fell on him during a school field trip. (Photo from GoFundMe campaign)

A teen who died two years ago was killed by being hit by a falling tree while on a field trip in Sooke, confirmed a coroner’s report released Sept. 21.

Tainada (Tai) Talabngern Caverhill, 13, was healthy and active when he died June 19, 2019. Caverhill was on a camping trip at Camp Barnard in Sooke and exploring a creek bed with friends when a wind storm brought down the tree around 3:20 p.m.

The teen was pinned by the tree and freed by witnesses, but could not be resuscitated.

RELATED: Victoria teen killed by falling tree remembered as hero

The official cause of death – blunt force trauma – was determined by examination of the body and scene, and subsequent investigation, according to the report by Adele Lambert, a B.C. coroner.

The coroner’s classification as accidental echoes the police investigation that determined the youth’s death was not suspicious.

Caverhill, hailed as a hero who alerted others to the falling tree, was to start Grade 9 at Oak Bay High in fall 2019.

A statement issued by the Greater Victoria School District after his death remembered Caverhill’s positive outlook and infectious smile.

“[Tai] was the type of student who would kindly greet anyone he passed in the hallway. Tai will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the entire community.”

RELATED: Saanich school grapples with death of 13-year-old

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak baySaanichSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Mail-in ballots to decide several tight races in Canada’s election; results expected within days
Next story
B.C. Nurses’ Union president Christine Sorenson resigns

Just Posted

Campbell Riverite Alexis Barbot dips his front tire in the Atlantic Ocean, symbolizing the end of his journey across the country. Photo supplied
Campbell Riverite rides across Canada in summer adventure

Drive BC is reporting foggy conditions along Highway 19A on the morning of Sept. 22. Screen capture from Drive BC traffic camera.
Drivers warned of foggy conditions this morning

A Campbell River Fire Department crew after extinguishing a car fire off the Island Highway around noon on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Fire department responds to auto fire

Indoor raceways at an existing land-based aquaculture facility, similar to those planned for the proposed Gold River Aquafarms facility. Photo courtesy Robert Walker.
Gold River Aquafarms project waiting on regulatory green light