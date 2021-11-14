Web cam showing a rainy Larsen Hill on the Coquihalla at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Environment Canada warning of possible flash floods and water pooling on roads. (BC Highways)

Web cam showing a rainy Larsen Hill on the Coquihalla at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Environment Canada warning of possible flash floods and water pooling on roads. (BC Highways)

Coquihalla could see flash flooding, up to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday afternoon

Rainfall of 60 to 90 mm predicted for Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt Sunday, Nov. 14.

Rainfall of 60 to 90 millimetres is predicted for Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt between this morning and Monday afternoon.

Wet snow near the summit late this afternoon and early this evening will also cause hazards, Environment Canada said.

“An atmospheric river event will bring heavy rain to the region beginning this morning. There is also a chance of seeing wet snow near Coquihalla Summit late this afternoon and early this evening as snow levels temporarily lower from 2,200 metres to 1,400 metres,” said Environment Canada through their special weather alerts web page.

Melting snow combined with heavy rain may lead to challenging driving conditions due to water pooling on the roads and reduced visibility.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The heavy rain is expected to ease Monday afternoon and change to periods of snow as the system moves through the region.

Meanwhile, a rock slide has closed Highway 1 north of Hope Sunday morning.

READ MORE: $11K raised for man severely injured in Coquihalla crash

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Previous story
Police focusing on trailer park, area west of town in search for missing Kamloops woman
Next story
Canada could authorize vaccine for kids 5-11 in ‘one to two weeks’

Just Posted

Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Photo contributed
Campbell River duo presents Anti-Asian Racism: The Story You May Not Know

Kevin Gearey, Hamper Fund Volunteer accepts a donation of $1000 from Diana deWitt, Assistant Manager, CCCU Willow Point Branch. Photo contributed
Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund is ready to receive your donations

The security company that had been doing overnight patrols in downtown Campbell River has stopped the service due to staffing issues. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Staffing shortage ends overnight security patrols in downtown Campbell River

This is the second exposure notification this semester at École Phoenix Middle School. Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Campbell River school