North Vancouver RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who reportedly conducted a fake traffic stop July 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who reportedly conducted a fake traffic stop July 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cop impersonator demanded debit payment for ‘ticket’ in North Vancouver

Man reportedly told driver they were being ticketed for using GPS on their cell phone

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who reportedly pretended to be a cop and tried to ticket a driver for using GPS on his cell phone.

The driver reported the incident to RCMP after experiencing a highly suspicious traffic stop eastbound on East 13th Street near Moody Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday (July 18).

The driver told police they pulled to the side of the road after noticing red and blue lights flashing on the vehicle behind them. The man exited the vehicle and approached the driver wearing a vest and hat that read “POLICE” and what appeared to be a baton-type tool on his belt.

He reportedly told the driver he was with “NVPD,” and that the driver was being ticketed for using GPS on their cell phone. He then produced a credit/debit machine and demanded payment for the violation, according to the driver.

Sensing something wasn’t right, the driver drove off and called police.

“It is alarming to us anytime someone pretends to be a police officer. Especially in our situation where that person tried to use that position to take money from someone,” Corp. Melissa Jongema said in a news release.

”Police officers do not accept payment for violation tickets at traffic stops. If you are pulled over and payment for a fine is demanded, please immediately report the incident to police.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man about 25 to 30 years old. He was about 5’9” with an average build and a slight goatee. He was wearing a black round neck t-shirt, navy cargo pants and the “POLICE” vest and hat.

He was driving a navy or dark grey Chevrolet Tahoe with flashing red and blue lights on the dashboard.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

READ ALSO: New UBC study finds men seek a variety of support avenues post breakup

north vancouverPolice

Previous story
Vancouver Island BMO branch opens for first time since deadly shootout
Next story
Two hikers rescued from steep gully at Mt. Arrowsmith

Just Posted

L-R back row Kailey Horel (Biggs), Victoria Hoffman, Ryan Lofstrom, Kiera Steele, Gillian Galik and Maile Wesner. Front row L-R Zoe Steele, Walker Smits, Elisabeth Hoffman and Payge Doty-Brown. Photo courtesy Cougars Track and Field Club
Cougars Track and Field club has good weekend and provincial championships

Three cyclists navigate Sutil Point Road on Cortes Island in a Google Streetview image from 2011. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Most Cortes Islanders drive, but those surveyed would use active transportation if infrastructure was there — report

Parker Bell (right) backchecking in a game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Tri-City Americans/ Scott Butner)
Campbell River’s Parker Bell selected by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft

The Campbell River Art Gallery is partnering with Highway 19 Concert Society to bring Harbour City Swing and the Mahogany Swing Band for a live swing dance event in Spirit Square this Thursday, July 21. Photo contributed
Swing into Summer at Spirit Square with the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Live Swing Dance Event