Convoy against vaccines and other COVID-19 health measures sets off from Campbell River

Joining other groups down-Island to attend rally in Victoria

Participants in the second “Island Convoy Stays until the Mandates are Lifted” convoy gather in Campbell River Saturday, Feb. 5 at Highway 19 and Willis Road. The group set off at 7 a.m. to join with down-Island groups and attend a rally protesting COVID-19 public health measures in Victoria Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The group set off at 7 a.m. to join with down-Island groups and attend a rally in Victoria Saturday afternoon.

The group set off at 7 a.m. to join with down-Island groups and attend a rally in Victoria Saturday afternoon.

