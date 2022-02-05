Participants in the second “Island Convoy Stays until the Mandates are Lifted” convoy gather in Campbell River Saturday, Feb. 5 at Highway 19 and Willis Road. The group set off at 7 a.m. to join with down-Island groups and attend a rally protesting COVID-19 public health measures in Victoria Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Convoy against vaccines and other COVID-19 health measures sets off from Campbell River
Joining other groups down-Island to attend rally in Victoria
Participants in the second “Island Convoy Stays until the Mandates are Lifted” convoy gathered in Campbell River Saturday, Feb. 5 at Highway 19 and Willis Road.
The group set off at 7 a.m. to join with down-Island groups and attend a rally in Victoria Saturday afternoon.
