(The Canadian Press)

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

A group representing B.C.’s construction industry is taking another shot at stopping the NDP government’s electoral reform referendum. 

On Monday, the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association was set to ask for leave to appeal an Aug. 28 BC Supreme Court decision that denied its interim injunction to halt the referendum.

In court documents, the association called the referendum question “confusing” and the proportional representation options “unclear” and “undefined.”

The referendum, mail-in ballots for which were set out last week, asks whether voters want to keep the current first-past-the-post system or switch to one of proportional representation. A second question lays out three choices for proportional representation: dual member, mixed member and rural-urban systems.

The process has been criticized for being too close to the Oct. 20 municipal election, not providing voters with new electoral maps, and for having begun the campaigning process in the summer, when the legislature is not in session.

READ MORE: Four options to be offered for B.C. voting referendum

READ MORE: B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

The association also alleges the province has “rigged” the results by placing limits on campaign spending and not properly explaining the choices available.

Each official side, Vote PR B.C. and the No B.C. Proportional Representation Society, will receive $500,000 in public funds and be allowed to spend an additional $200,000.

Justice Miriam Gropper had denied the interim injunction request because she said the association’s claims were full of “rhetoric, conjecture and exaggeration.”

The Attorney General’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revamped Campbell River terminal should protect safety of walk-on passengers, says ferry customer

Just Posted

All Campbell River students passing apprenticeship programs

Pass rate for district’s student has increased dramatically over last two years

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

Police made an arrest today in connection with the 2016 homicide of… Continue reading

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

Wind warning in effect for northern and eastern Vancouver Island

Strong winds up to 90 km/hr expected along exposed coastal areas this afternoon and evening

NIC Foundation helps record number of students in Campbell River

Nearly 80 NIC students in Campbell River received a record $95,000 in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Most Read