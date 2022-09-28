Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and council members celebrate the opening of new pickleball courts at Crescent Park on Sept. 15 alongside Lorraine Subtelny of South Surrey’s Heavy Dinkers Pickleball Club. (Submitted photo)

Contentious Surrey pickleball courts vandalized just days after opening

One resident called the vandalism ‘a targeted attack’

A set of newly opened pickleball courts at Surrey’s Crescent Park have already been damaged.

According to the City of Surrey’s department of parks, recreation and culture, the courts were vandalized over the weekend of Sept. 17-18 – just two days after an official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark their opening.

Repair work – to fix “asphalt, nets, fences and other structures at the new courts” – is currently underway, and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, the city said. The cost of the damage is still being assessed.

One South Surrey resident, whose wife is an avid pickleball player, referred to the vandalism as “a targeted attack” on the sport, noting that other nearby amenities in Crescent Park such as the adjacent sports fields and tennis courts “haven’t been touched.”

The building of pickleball courts in Crescent Park has been something of a contentious issue; Peace Arch News has received a number of letters to the editor in recent months regarding the location of the courts, as well as complaints about the noise the sport – and its athletes – make.

Similar noise complaints have dogged pickleball players and organizations in other cities, including Victoria earlier this year.

City of SurreyCrimeSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hurricane Fiona highlights gaps in insurance as climate change worsens, experts say
Next story
Landslide in northwestern B.C. threatens up to 100,000 spawning salmon

Just Posted

Two helicopters were deployed to a fire just north of Campbell River on Sept. 27. Photo courtesy Dean Anderson
Helicopter response needed for Elk Falls fire

Nuchatlaht and Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation leaders and supporters rally at the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of closing arguments in an Indigenous title case between the Nuchatlaht First Nation and the B.C. government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brieanna Charlebois
Lawyer for First Nation says goal of Nootka Island land claim case is reconciliation

Sporting the Campbell River Storm’s new third jersey that commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day are two Storm players of First Nations heritage, Wyatt Dumont (left) and Brady Estabrook. The duo and their teammates will be wearing the jerseys on Friday, Sept. 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm debut orange jerseys for National Day for Truth and reconciliation

Cecil Dawson share a story at his exhibition on display at the Museum called Standing in the Gap. Museum at Campbell River photo
Colonization was always about the land

Pop-up banner image