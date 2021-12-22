Consultation on Official Community Plan changes will continue in new year

Public consultation on proposed rule changes to the city’s development permit requirements around two environmental sensitives will continue in the new year, with each to be considered separately.

The City of Campbell River is considering changes to its Development Permit Areas in Official Community Plan. The first amendment is the addition of great blue heron nest trees to the bald eagle nest tree development permit area guidelines. The other is to improve steep slope development permit area guidelines for human safety and potentially adding more environmental guidelines.

The city held two virtual meetings and an online survey in November to acquire feedback on proposed changes to two Development Permit Areas in the Official Community Plan. According to the city, 40 people attended the virtual meetings on Nov. 24 and 116 responded completed the online survey.

The city has reported on some of the feedback it has received and how it will affect the consultation process going forward.

First, respondents said additional engagement opportunities should be organized, with separate events for each of the proposed changes. The city will follow this route, with more information about the proposed amendments being made available in the new year and additional engagement opportunities in March.

Second, residents said the steep slope review should focus on landscape risk and human safety guidelines, with environmental guidelines considered separately. According to a city press release, environmental guidelines (relating to such things as tree and weed cover, for example) will be considered as part of a separate process sometime in the future.

Finally, respondents said residents affected by the steep slope guidelines should be aware of the changes. As a result, the city will provide mail outs to property owners within the Steep Slope Development Permit Area in January, to notify them of the proposed changes.

Another key takeaway from the public input is there is strong support for greater tree protection, but also support for maintaining views with no additional regulations, according to the city.

