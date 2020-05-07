Construction work on Highway 28 in progress

Between May 7 to May 8, delays can be expected on the highway connecting Campbell River to Gold River

Drivers are urged to exercise caution along highway 28. (Facebook photo /Mainroad North Island Contracting LP)

Construction work is in progress on Highway 28, connecting Campbell River to Gold River and drivers are advised to drive cautiously while using this route.

Mainroad Contracting issued a notice stating work is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, through Friday, May, 8 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Maintenance crews will be on site to grind and pave highway 28, which is 20 km west of Campbell River to 4 km east of Gold River.

The highway will be reduced to a single lane alternating traffic and there’s an estimated delay of 30 minutes.

Drivers have been asked by to slow down and drive with caution and to be mindful of the crew.

To report any issues along the highway, the main road’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-877-215-7122.

Last week Mainroad issued a notice that construction work on Highway 28 will continue up to May 15.

Transportation