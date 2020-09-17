Construction starting on supportive housing at 580 Dogwood Street

The project is expected to be completed and ready to welcome residents early in the new year.

Construction will begin Sept. 21 on the supportive housing unit slated for 580 Dogwood Street. Letters will be sent to neighbours outlining anticipated traffic flow on Dogwood Street and Westmere Road during construction, and how disruption will be minimized.

Construction work will take place weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project is expected to be completed and ready to welcome residents early in the new year.

“The start of this work represents another step forward to support people who need these 50 new homes, which will help address the many housing challenges across the community,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “This project is based on a strong and trusted partnership between the city and BC Housing. This partnership has brought our community a number of other essential housing options, both completed and in progress.”

The 580 Dogwood Street development will provide 50 new self-contained, studio homes with support services. The homes will be available as a long-term, rental option for people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

Vancouver Island Mental Health Society, a local non-profit organization, will manage the property, including screening applications from people interested in renting these homes. Staff will be on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide a range of support services for residents.

Campbell River recorded 81 people experiencing homelessness in 2018. Since that time, housing costs have continued to rise and rental vacancy rates have remained extremely low.

“These new homes, with wraparound supports and services, will help people who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness in Campbell River build a better life,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for North Island. “I want to thank our partners, the City of Campbell River and the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society, for helping us to bring these homes to the community. We know when everyone has a home of their own, the whole community benefits.”

For more information on the project, please visit www.campbellriver.ca/housing.

