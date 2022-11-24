Construction beginning on Connected Coast project in Gold River

The Strathcona Regional District’s Connected Coast project has come to Gold River, bringing the village one step closer to faster, more reliable internet.

Construction has started on the village’s new fibre optic network, with the first step being the necessary backbone infrastructure that will deliver the services in the future.

“CityWest is thrilled to see the progress being made. Beginning construction in Gold River is another great milestone in our plan to bring better connectivity to Vancouver Island,” said Stefan Woloszyn, CEO of CityWest, the SRD’s partner in the project.

From there, the village will be connected to the rest of the project’s infrastructure, giving locals full fibre-optic connection.

The project in Gold River is expected to be finished next year.

RELATED: Construction beginning on Cortes Island underground-drop network for Connected Coast project

Connected Coast project officially launched in Campbell River



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Gold RiverLocal News