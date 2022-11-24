Gold River B.C. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Construction beginning on Connected Coast project in Gold River

Backbone for fibre optic network installation underway

The Strathcona Regional District’s Connected Coast project has come to Gold River, bringing the village one step closer to faster, more reliable internet.

Construction has started on the village’s new fibre optic network, with the first step being the necessary backbone infrastructure that will deliver the services in the future.

“CityWest is thrilled to see the progress being made. Beginning construction in Gold River is another great milestone in our plan to bring better connectivity to Vancouver Island,” said Stefan Woloszyn, CEO of CityWest, the SRD’s partner in the project.

From there, the village will be connected to the rest of the project’s infrastructure, giving locals full fibre-optic connection.

The project in Gold River is expected to be finished next year.




