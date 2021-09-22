Conservative campaign far outspends other campaigns on Facebook ads

A graph on Facebook’s Ad Library Report page shows far more spending from the Conservative Party than any other party in the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Facebook

Over the past month, the Conservative Party in the North Island-Powell River riding spent far more than any others on Facebook advertising.

According to Facebook’s Ad Library report, which publishes spending amounts for political causes, the Conservative Party of Canada campaign spent $7,189 on Facebook ads. The NDP campaign’s spending was $1,408 and the Liberal Party of Canada spent $991. No pages are listed for the Green Party of Canada, the Maverick Party, the People’s Party of Canada or the Marxist-Leninist Party’s campaigns in the riding.

The tracker includes ads from Aug. 22 until Sept. 20.

At the national level, however, the parties had different priorities. The Liberals led with $2.2 million, followed by the Conservatives at $2 million and the NDP at $1.6 million. The Bloc Quebecois spent $139,317, followed by the People’s Party at $60,444 and the Greens with only $6,028.

These numbers are only for Facebook ads paid for by the campaign Facebook pages, and do not include other advertising costs like newspapers, radio and signage. They also do not include monies spent on Instagram advertising, or any other social media, such as TikTok.

A full report on campaign spending will be available from Elections Canada later this year.

