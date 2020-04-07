Conservation: Two elk unlawfully shot in Northern Vancouver Island

‘The elk also did not have all of the edible portions of meat removed’

A photo from the site where the two elk were unlawfully shot. (BC Conservation photo)

According to BC Conservation, two Roosevelt Elk were recently unlawfully shot in Woss.

“The elk also did not have all of the edible portions of meat removed,” stated BC Conservation’s social media account on April 6 at 11:40 a.m., adding that conservation officers are currently investigating.

The North Island Gazette has reached out to conservation for comment on the issue and will update the story once more details from the incident come to light.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter