Connected Coast landing site under construction at Stories Beach

3,400 km fibre optic cable will bring high-speed connectivity to many communities along coast

The cable will be routed around Vancouver Island. Currently construction is underway near Campbell River. Photo courtesy Connected Coast

This week, people looking offshore at Stories Beach will see the Strathcona Regional District’s Connected Coast subsea fibre optic cable being lain off shore.

The Western Princess is laying the cable between Campbell River and Quadra Island, heading south along Area D.

One of the landing sites of the cable is at Stories Beach, which will be under construction this week. There will also be a cable landing at Williams Beach and then Comox, before it heads south into the Denman and Hornby island area.

The project will run 3,400 km of fibre optic cable around Vancouver Island and up to Haida Gwaii. The $45.4 million project will help connect 139 communities around the area, including 48 Indigenous communities to high quality internet.

More information on the project can be found at connectedcoast.ca.

RELATED: Construction beginning on Cortes Island underground-drop network for Connected Coast project

Connected Coast project officially launched in Campbell River



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Internet and TelecomLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District