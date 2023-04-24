Connect with Housing and Social Support Services in Campbell River

Learning how to access social services can be tough, but the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness and Campbell River Community Action Team will be helping people learn the ropes on Friday, April 28.

The two groups will be hosting a social services fair at Spirit Square from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be an opportunities for people to learn more about some of the social services and organizations that are active in Campbell River. Groups will be on site to help people fill out housing and social services forms and applications. There will also be education stations, music, snacks and other resources.

“We know that housing insecurity is a significant concern in our community and across the Province,” said Stefanie Hendrickson, Coordinator for the CRDCEH. “There are so many people who sleep unconventionally whether that looks like unsheltered homelessness, camping, couch surfing, or living in outbuildings, boats, RVs, or cars.”

The event will take place two days after the Campbell River Point in Time Count, which will be on Wednesday, April 26.

The Point in Time (PiT) Count aims to capture an idea of what sleeping unconventionally looks like in Campbell River. It is a 24-hour period of confidential surveying that shows a snapshot of what homelessness looks like in our community.

“Sometimes when people are experiencing challenges with mental health or substance use, or they have people in their lives who may have these concerns, they don’t really know where to turn to ask questions or find information.” Says Gwen Donaldson, the Coordinator of the Campbell River Community Action Team. “It can be very hard to know whose door you need to walk through, or which office you need to call, to get the answers to your questions; So, we want to make sure that the community has public opportunities to meet some of the services providers, in a more casual forum.”

The Care and Connect Resource Fair is an opportunity to learn more about the Campbell River community resources. The event will offer a space to ask questions and learn more about the people and organizations that are engaged in supporting people with social challenges, like housing, mental health, and substance use.

