Confrontation at Campbell River Dairy Queen leads to assault

Trio involved in alleged assault were known to one another and to police: Campbell River RCMP

A pair of individuals are facing charges after an altercation which occurred outside of the Dairy Queen in Campbell River on March 29.

At approximately 5 p.m., a party of three were involved in a confrontation inside the fast food restaurant, located on Dogwood St. in downtown Campbell River. A physical episode took place, which led to three men stepping outside, where one was allegedly struck with a blunt object.

Two men were taken into custody, with the third being taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said.

According to Const. Maury Tyre of the RCMP, the individuals were known to one another and known to police as well.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Tyre said. “It would be be premature to say which charges are going to be recommended at this time.”

If you have any information regarding this or any other incident, contact Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221.

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

