Condo owners concerned about traffic hazard along South Island Highway

The Island Highway at the bottom of the “Hidden Harbour” hill is an “accident waiting to happen,” and the residents of a condominium at that location want the city to do something about it.

“It has now become very dangerous for traffic from the north turning into one of the two entrances to Ocean Shores,” a letter to city council from the Ocean Shores Condominiums strata council says.

The residents’ letter was received at city council’s March 16 regular meeting. It told council that the condominiums are celebrating 45 years since construction at 169 South Island Highway.

“The owners and residents of the 28 units that make up Ocean Shores are proud to be part of Campbell River and want to ensure the safety of all community members who travel on South Island Highway,” says the letter co-signed on behalf of the strata council by Arthur Przybylowicz, strata council president, Blair McLean, 35-year condo owner, and Richard Miller, strata council member. “That is why we are respectfully requesting that representatives of the city meet with the undersigned to evaluate the best means of reducing the traffic concerns in front of our building until a permanent solution is achieved when the improvements to South Island Highway are made to the section of the road in front of Ocean Shores.”

Over the years, the letter says, the width of the road in front of Ocean Shores has been reduced due to the establishment of the Sea Walk. Residents, visitors and service vehicles wishing to enter the property from the north must stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear. Vehicles behind must wait or seek to go around the vehicle waiting to turn, “despite the lack of room to pass illegally on the right.”

Other neighbouring buildings to the north have a separate left turn lane that ends prior to the first entrance to Ocean Shores.

“As you are probably aware, this stretch of South Island Highway is extremely busy,” the letter says. “In fact, one of our residents counted over 1,000 vehicles on the road within an hour. Without a solution, there will continue to be traffic delays and accidents in front of Ocean Shores.”

“It would be a much-appreciated 45th birthday present for Ocean Shores to have this safety hazard eliminated,” the letter concludes.

Coun. Ron Kerr went down to the area to investigate before the council meeting. He said there’s a stretch from the bottom of Hidden Harbour Hill all the way to Big Rock that has a double yellow line with everybody crossing and turning on it all along that stretch. He said Blair McLean has seen buses pass on the right while he’s waiting to turn into the driveway.

“So, it’s really a serious accident just waiting to happen,” Kerr said. “So hope that between their leadership and the city will be able to solve that issue.”

Coun. Doug Chapman said, “I drive that section of road all the time. And it’s just not this area. But the whole area along (where) all those buildings have been built. People are continually making left-hand turns on a double yellow line, which is unlawful. So I think we need to look at that area. I mean, a double left turn would be nice, but that’s expensive. So, you know, to staff, I wonder what other options are there for us?

Coun. Kerr’s motion to send the issue to staff for further discussion with the Ocean Shores strata council leadership was passed.

