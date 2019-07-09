Conditions ‘very dry’ in Campbell River and across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

The confluence of the Quinsam and Campbell rivers is shown on Tuesday. Low runoff on the Campbell River is forecasted to break records going back 60 years, according to BC Hydro. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Conditions remain very dry across Vancouver Island, despite recent rainfall. That could mean record-breaking low runoff on the Campbell River.

Precipitation has been “very low” in the Campbell River watershed since February, said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson.

And the current water supply forecast for the February to September period shows an expected runoff volume of 64 per cent the normal.

“If this forecast happens it would be the lowest for February to September total runoff in about 60 years of record,” Watson said.

Low runoff on the Campbell River is poised to break records going back 60 years, according to BC Hydro. Data from the province indicates very dry conditions across #VancouverIsland despite recent rainfall. pic.twitter.com/MZ2yTkvwbc — David Gordon Koch (@davidgordonkoch) July 10, 2019

He added that water levels in Upper Campbell and Buttle lakes “will be the second lowest in our record” for the summer period. The lowest level on record was in 2015, when snowpack was almost non-existent.

Weather variations create “bookends” or extremes, but global climate change “is pushing those bookends a little bit out on either side,” he said.

He added that BC Hydro is working with the University of Victoria and others to better understand how climate change will affect the watershed.

Conditions ‘very dry’ Island-wide

An online Drought Levels Map maintained by the B.C. government indicates that all of Vancouver Island is currently considered “very dry” as of July 4.

The province is updating those classifications this week. But it would take one of the rainiest months of July on record for overall drought conditions to change, said Ashlee Jollymore, a hydrologist with the provincial River Forecast Centre, which analyses the province’s snowpack, assesses seasonal water supply and flood risk, and predicts flows in B.C.’s rivers and streams.

“It’s kind of like a big bucket that needs to get filled, and it would have to really rain in order to fill it at this point,” she said.