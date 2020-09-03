Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

The BC Wildfire Service is calling on British Columbians to prevent forest fires over the Labour Day weekend.

The service said Thursday, Sept. 3, that conditions are still ripe for new wildfires in some parts of the province, especially with hot weather forecast for many regions this week.

Of the nearly 600 wildfires in B.C. since April, almost half (45 per cent) were caused by people.

READ MORE: Most Okanagan wildfires human-caused, says BC Wildfire Service

READ MORE: Over 3,000 properties on alert near Christie Mountain wildfire

Campers are reminded to check with BC Parks to see if camp fires are permitted where they plan to pitch their tents.

Anyone having a campfire over the weekend is urged not leave it unattended and to thoroughly put out coals before walking away.

The most recent fire to blaze in the province was that of the Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton which spread over 2,000 hectares before it was brought under control last week.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Parksbc wildfiresforest fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension
Next story
Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Just Posted

Stay vigilant on the roads during back to school: City of Campbell River

Kids may be even more distracted than usual this back-to-school season

‘It’s scary’: Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation identifies first COVID-19 case

After the First Nation member tested positive in Gold River, the community is being closely monitored for more cases

Local group trying to bring BMX back to Campbell River

‘Phase one is to determine a location so we can see what challenges we have in front of us’ – BMX park proponent

Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Low ridership, route’s financial hardship reasons for elimination

PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

Students asked to wear non-medical masks when they can’t physically distance on campus

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

Most Read