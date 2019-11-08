Amie Baskin and Troy Burley say they are disappointed in the city’s recent decision to approve a zoning text amendment allowing a compost facility to be placed on the land beside the landfill. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Compost facility beside landfill gets Campbell River city council approval

‘I just don’t understand how they could have made this decision after seeing the facts’

At its last public meeting, Campbell River city council approved a zoning text amendment that will allow for the construction of a composting facility beside the current landfill, despite fierce opposition from residents in the area.

Neighbours on Argonaut Road – and other community members – had been coming to council for some time to speak out in opposition to the proposed location, saying that approval had already been given to the Norm Wood Environmental Centre (NWEC) – the federal grant funding for the project is, in fact, tied to the use of that site. The neighbours say they have already been battling groundwater issues for decades because of the current landfill and are afraid those and other problems will only worsen should a compost facility move in beside it.

Amie Baskin is one of those neighbours. She and her husband Troy Burley – along with their infant son, Gordon – were present at council for many of the discussions, speaking in opposition at every opportunity they were given.

“I don’t even have the words to express how I feel right now,” Baskin says. “I just don’t understand how they could have made this decision after seeing the facts. There is just so, so much wrong with this.”

One of those things, Baskin says, is that the city’s zoning amendment decision was supposed to be based on “approval” of the Comox Valley Regional District’s application by the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC), because the land is in the Agricultural Land Reserve, but that approval wasn’t actually given.

In the ALC decision, the panel considering the application actually says it “refuses the proposal to construct and operate a regional compost facility on the property,” but says a facility can instead be placed “within the already disturbed 6.0 ha area.”

“They said they couldn’t use Norm Wood because there wasn’t enough room, but they won’t have any more room now than what is available at Norm Wood,” Baskin says, pointing out that the ALC also expressed is disappointment in the prior management of the site, which allowed for the “disturbed area” to even exist in the first place.

“The Panel considered that the CVRD is a regional district that employs professional planning staff and finds that there is a reasonable expectation that local government should secure and be in compliance with provincial permits and legislation,” the decision reads. “As such, the Panel must express concern at the activities that have proceeded without ALC approval and in contravention of the permits,” which include a stormwater retention pond that was created in 2018 without approval by the commission and the continued extraction of gravel from the property for almost two decades after their permits to do so expired in 2001.

“They clearly have a history of just doing whatever they want and asking forgiveness instead of asking permission,” Baskin says. “Why is the city granting amendments for people who have shown they don’t care about the rules? Who is going to be watching to make sure they actually play by the rules this time? Probably nobody.”

As for what’s next for Baskin and her family, she says she’s “at least pleased that the forest was saved,” referring to the “undisturbed” area of the property that wasn’t approved for use. She’ll wait to see whether the $5.5 million in funding that was received for the project from the New Building Canada Fund can be transferred to the new location – likely a large factor in the final decision in determining the facility’s location – before she decides her next steps.

“I am, however, seriously considering running for city council,” she says. “They clearly need someone on there who is going to thoroughly read reports and do their own research and actually look out for the best interests of the families of this community.”


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It hurts’: Indigenous Alberta boy, 5, comes home with braid undone
Next story
More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

Just Posted

Compost facility beside landfill gets Campbell River city council approval

‘I just don’t understand how they could have made this decision after seeing the facts’

Pedestrian safety concerns multiply, Campbell River RCMP say

Police have received complaints regarding the new intersection at Maryland Road and Highway 19A

Three-phase investigation into September’s fatal helicopter crash underway

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigation into the fatal helicopter crash at… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Community Partnership Grants to total almost $650,000 next year

Committee Partnership Fund is capped at 1.6 per cent of the city’s general revenue

Carihi senior girls finish in top 10 at BC XC Champs

Best in B.C. battled for titles in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Most Read