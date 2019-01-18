Screenshot of man jumping from side of cruise ship (Instagram)

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International says it’s issued a lifetime ban for a U.S. man who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Nick Naydev posted the video on Instagram last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas and jumping off. In the comments section, the Vancouver, WA, man estimated that he jumped from the 11th-story deck, more than 100 feet (30 metres) above the water’s surface.

Full send

Naydev says he and his friends were kicked off the ship and had to fly back to Miami. He says he was sore for several days after the jump but didn’t report any serious injuries.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman called the incident extremely dangerous and confirmed the lifetime ban. The company says it’s also exploring legal action.

The Associated Press

