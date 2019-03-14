National champion BMX athlete Aidan Webber, from Nanaimo, died in a workplace accident near Port Hardy on Sunday, March 10. Photo submitted

Company “devastated” by Vancouver Island teen’s death at fish farm

Mowi Canada West releases statement after Nanaimo’s Aidan Webber dies near Port Hardy

Mowi Canada West has released a statement on the death of Nanaimo teenager Aidan Webber.

“There is currently an investigation ongoing into an incident on Sunday March 10 involving a contractor at Mowi Canada West’s Robertson Island Farm near Port Hardy that resulted in a fatality to an employee of the contract company,” stated Chris Read, communications manager for Mowi Canada West. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time, all of us at Mowi are devastated by this tragedy.”

RELATED: National champion BMXer from Nanaimo dies in workplace accident

Andy Watson of the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed he died in a workplace accident at the fish farm off the north end of the Island.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation, not only confirming his identity but to confirm how, where, when and by what means he died,” Watson said.

Webber was a national champion BMX athlete from Nanaimo and in his late teens. He won the junior men’s national championship at Cycling Canada’s BMX national championships in Drummondville, Que., last July. In 2017, he was awarded the Steve Smith Memorial Award for achievement in extreme sports after winning the national championship in 2016.

Webber raced around the world, representing Canada at world championships in Colombia, placing fifth on the U.S. national series and training in France.

