Vancouver Island woman pinned by deer Friday morning

With video: RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

  • Aug. 31, 2018 3:40 p.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP members assisted a Comox woman Friday morning after she was pinned to the ground by a deer.

Police were called to investigate and when two police officers arrived on the property they found the woman on the ground attacked by a deer and unable to get up.

The woman had been outside looking for her cat when she discovered a deer entangled in something by her fence. She approached the large male deer and he turned on her, knocked her to the ground, and wouldn’t let her get up.

The two police officers from the Integrated Forensic Identification Section grabbed onto the deer and were able to free the woman so she could walk to a waiting ambulance.

The BC Conservation Service attended, sedated the deer and untangled him. The woman is back home recovering from some relatively minor injuries.

Police remind the public not to approach wildlife even if they appear to be in trouble.

Previous story
Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts
Next story
Man burned while working on boat grateful for paper carrier’s help

Just Posted

Man burned while working on boat grateful for paper carrier’s help

Flames erupt from vacuum cleaner as man cleans bilge tank

Alternate source could solve water problem for area south of Campbell River

Meters could provide answers on excessive water use in northern Area D

Ehattesaht First Nation members ‘in awe’ of wildfires near Zeballos, says councillor

Community members can’t recall wildfires ever being so close to the community

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

Rivercity Players hopes to crack open a liquor license soon

Society has been applying for one-time permits for each event, which is costly and time consuming

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

Despite Trump deadline, NAFTA talks to resume next week

Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president

Vancouver Island woman pinned by deer Friday morning

With video: RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”

Most Read