Comox Valley woman dead as crash closes Highway 19A north of Courtenay for hours

  • May. 12, 2022 9:00 a.m.
  • News

A Comox Valley woman has died following a crash on Highway 19A in Merville north of Courtenay Wednesday (May 11) afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to calls about the crash near the Merville General Store. Both the Oyster River Fire Department, BC Ambulance and the Comox Valley RCMP attended the scene where it was determined that a 28-year-woman died on scene.

According to reports, the woman was travelling northbound when her vehicle was hit by a vehicle traveling south driven by a 20-year-old man. Early indications are that the southbound vehicle may have crossed the lane and struck the woman’s vehicle.

Emergency personnel closed down a section of the highway to traffic between Merville and Howard roads in both directions for several hours.


