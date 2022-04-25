The Comox Valley Regional District has conmmenced legal action against the shipbreaking company in Union Bay. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District has conmmenced legal action against the shipbreaking company in Union Bay. File photo

Comox Valley Regional District sues to halt Union Bay shipbreaking operation

Regional officials say controversial Deep Water Recovery activities not permitted under bylaw

  • Apr. 25, 2022 4:30 p.m.
  • News

The Comox Valley Regional District has initiated court action against the shipbreaking company in Union Bay.

According to a press release sent out on Monday, April 26, the CVRD “filed a notice of civil claim with the Supreme Court of British Columbia seeking assistance from the court to stop ship breaking operations at 5084 Island Highway,” on Thursday, April 14.

“We have heard and understand the issues that have been raised regarding the property,” said Amanda Yasinski, manager of bylaw compliance. “The operations on the property are not allowed under the current zoning restrictions.”

Now that a notice has been filed, the property owner and operators will have an opportunity in BC Supreme Court to respond to the CVRD’s claim that shipbreaking is not an allowable use within an IM zone. The court process is expected to take several months or longer before the issue is resolved.

Mark Jurisich of DWR has not returned calls for comment.

ALSO: Shipbreaking continues in Union Bay despite injunction

Comox Valley Regional DistrictCourt

Previous story
B.C. lottery winner’s children head to court for share of $3M prize money
Next story
Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

Just Posted

The Kenyan delegation tours NIC trades shops including Industrial Automation, Auto Collision and Refinishing, Heavy Duty Mechanics, Welding and the not yet opened, The Gathering Place - celebrating Indigenous culture. Photo by Kim Stallknecht
Kenyan delgation tours NIC’s Comox Valley and Campbell River campuses

Left to right: Kathleen Arnold, Paula Anderson, Bruce Wood, Glen Clark, Kelly Fisher, Sandra Rushton , Rob Arnold, Terry Jacques (sitting). Not Present: Barry Peters, Erika Kellerhals , Shelley Brand
Soul Cyclers get in saddle to combat grief

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Judge quashes Fisheries Minister’s decision to phase out Discovery Islands fish farms

The de Havilland Beaver restored by Sealand Aviation is hoisted into place at the Campbellton entrance to Campbell River at 14th Ave. and Highway 19 Monday, April 25 in a 10-year Campbellton Neighbourhood Association project to create a tribute to the city's aviation history. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Decade-long effort to install floatplane tribute to Campbell River aviation soars