Comox Valley RCMP seek assistance locating missing woman

Believed to be in Comox Valley or Campbell River

Taylor Hamilton was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on July 9. Photo supplied.

On July 9, 2019, Taylor Hamilton was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP. She is believed to be somewhere in the Comox Valley or Campbell River.

Taylor is 25 years old, approximately 5’6” tall and 160 pounds. She has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Taylor Hamilton, or know where she is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca