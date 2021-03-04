Comox Valley RCMP had access to 20 Street blocked off between Cousins and Choquette avenues as they conducted a raid of a house on the block. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Valley RCMP had access to 20 Street blocked off between Cousins and Choquette avenues as they conducted a raid of a house on the block. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Valley RCMP raid Courtenay problem house, several arrests made

Comox Valley RCMP conducted a raid of a problem house on 20th Street in Courtenay Thursday morning (March 4), making multiple arrests in the process.

RCMP had access to 20th Street blocked off between Cousins and Choquette avenues as they conducted the raid.

“I can confirm that we are at a residence on the 1600 block of 20 Street right now – we have our Street Crime Unit over there right now, issuing warrants,” said Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer, Const. Monika Terragni, during an early afternoon briefing. “We are going to be at that residence for some time. We are still searching for evidence, gathering evidence, and determining what comes next.

“We did make quite a few arrests at that residence, and we still have several people in custody.”

Terragni said the purpose of the raid was to issue warrants associated with several different offences, and acknowledged that the property has been the subject of illegal activity – including illicit drugs – for a long time.

“That property has… for some time, been the subject of lots of different police reports, regarding drug trafficking, property offences and that sort of thing,” she said. “It is a known residence within the Courtenay community, and this (raid) is a result of a lot of complaints coming from the public, which allowed our Street Crimes Unit to really initiate a focused investigation on that residence.”

Neighbouring residents have reached out to media on several occasions in the past few years about the rash of illegal activities associated with that house, and another residence a couple of blocks away – both owned by the same landlord. Terragni said the police understand the frustration felt by neighbouring residents.

RELATED: Courtenay residents express outrage, fear regarding illegal activities along 20th Street

“We understand the frustration, and we share that frustration as well, going to the same area over and over again, for the same types of calls,” she said. “This is an opportunity… to reduce the crime in the area.”

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells said this latest development is the result of diligent residents.

“That (neighbourhood) has been an area of concern for many years and I know that the RCMP have been working on it from a variety of angles,” he said. “As mayor of Courtenay, one of my primary concerns is the health, welfare and safety of our citizens… One of the biggest ways to help us with issues like this is to make sure that you are calling the RCMP to let them know about any concerns you might have. Even if they aren’t able to go out at that time, it does go on file. I think that’s absolutely critical. We may hear a lot about a problem area, but when we talk to the RCMP, they don’t have any actual reports from citizens, so we need to make sure that people take ownership and continue to call in and report (any illegal activity).

“It can be difficult and time-consuming to get to the point where we are able to take action like what has happened here, but we just have to keep the pressure on and keep getting those calls in. If those calls fall off, and people stop calling in, the impression might be that the problem has gone away.”

Terragni is hopeful these latest police actions will have a lasting effect on the illegal activity in the neighbourhood.

“Absolutely. Any time that we execute a search warrant and venture onto somebody’s property, we are disrupting that activity…. and any time that we disrupt criminal activity, it is going to have an effect.”

More to come…

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officer was on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes: U.S. prosecutors
Next story
One person dead after vehicle fire in Victoria park

Just Posted

Greg Janicki (left), owner of Dogwood Pet Mart rasied $410 this year for the Campbell River SPCA’s Loonies for Love fundraiser which he presented to Stephanie Arkwright, branch manager of the BCSPCA – Campbell River Community Animal Centre. Photo contributed
Pandemic doesn’t stop annual Loonies for Love SPCA fundraiser

Fundraising has been a bit challenging over the past year, but the… Continue reading

NIC Engineering student Johnny Marshall lowers a prototype oyster grow-out system into the ocean for testing in Campbell River. Photo courtesy NIC
NIC partners with Cortes shellfish company on oyster research

Study and testing hoping to mitigate the impacts of warming oceans on oyster mortality

The intersection at Dogwood Street and 13th Avenue, next to the No. 1 Firehall, will see some improvements over the next six weeks or so, according to the city. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Intersection improvements coming to Dogwood and 13th Avenue

Expect delays for up to six weeks once work begins, city says

Oyster River fire has responded to 56 calls so far in 2021. Photo courtesy Oyster River Fire Department
Oyster River Fire averaged one call per day in busy February

One weekend saw 12 calls for service from crew

The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program are rehearsing this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for their upcoming virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Timberline Musical Theatre hoping for last minute ticket surge

Popular annual run of shows costs $7,000-$8,000 to put on. They’ve sold $750 in tickets

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk in B.C. after powerful earthquake hits New Zealand: officials

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

Comox Valley RCMP had access to 20 Street blocked off between Cousins and Choquette avenues as they conducted a raid of a house on the block. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley RCMP raid Courtenay problem house, several arrests made

Comox Valley RCMP conducted a raid of a problem house on 20th… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from Saanich grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Most Read