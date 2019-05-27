Comox Valley RCMP looking to return recovered property

Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Crime Reduction Unit have recovered several pieces of property which are believed to be stolen; however, are looking for help to identify the owner(s).

The following items have been recovered:

1. Milwaukee Heavy duty metal cutting skill saw

2. Haussmann Electric metal shears

3. “Mr. Heater” Portable catalytic heater

4. Horizon Marine VHF radio

5. Carrying bag with assorted bungee straps and hand tools

If you think any of the listed items belong to you, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP and refer to file 2019-6978.