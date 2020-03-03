Comox Valley RCMP looking for stolen vehicle; could be in Nanaimo

On Feb. 19, 2020, a white Honda Civic was reported stolen from a residence on the 2000-block of Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay.

The vehicle is a 2017, two-door, Honda Civic. It is white with distinctive red trim.

“We have evidence that the licence plates on the vehicle were recently switched in Nanaimo,” said Const. Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “This doesn’t necessarily mean the vehicle is still in Nanaimo, it could have travelled back here to Courtenay or to another community” she added.

If you have information or if you see this vehicle, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca

RCMP