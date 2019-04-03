CSWM senior solid waste manager Andrew McGifford (right) answers questions at the open house on Tuesday for the plans for the Campbell River landfill site. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

Comox Strathcona Waste Management (CSWM) hopes to hold off collecting landfill gas from the landfill in Campbell River until it closes.

On Tuesday night at the Maritime Heritage Centre, CSWM, which oversees waste management for both the Strathcona and Comox regional districts, held an open house for the public to get answers about the landfill gas issue and changes at the site as a whole.

Landfills are considered large producers of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide, and the province wants landfills to have systems in place to control these emissions. CSWM, though, is applying for a timeline extension of the BC Gas Landfill Management Regulation in order to hold off until the Campbell River Waste Management Centre is no longer operating as a landfill, which is expected to happen around 2023, or perhaps 2022.

“At that time, we have to perform the closure with the line membrane and the landfill gas collection,” said Andrew McGifford, CSWM senior solid waste manager.

For its substitution application, it has to hold public consultation as part of the process.

To close the landfill site, engineers are calling for a textured linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) membrane over top of the waste. Drawings show a geotechnical drain above the liner, which is then covered with a layer of protective cover soil and vegetation topsoil planted on top. The membrane will contain the gas below the surface.

“The regulation requires that we cover the landfill with membrane to collect the gas that’s generated from the landfill and then flare that off to reduce the methane impact of greenhouse gases,” McGifford said, adding CSWM is looking at the feasibility of selling the gas from the site to Fortis.

The collection system will be comprised of 31 landfill gas vertical extraction wells, blower and flare system with a capacity of 500 cubic metres per hour. A network of pipes will collect the gas from the wells.

For now though, the issue for CSWM is getting approvals to hold off on a landfill gas system until the current site is closed. It is seeking approval to complete a detailed design of the collection system in 2020, with construction slated to start in 2021. The target to finish is 2023, as part of the final covering and closure of the current site in Campbell River.

“It’s not cost-effective or efficient to start collecting gas until we close the site,” McGifford said.

RELATED STORY: Waste management board considers Campbell River sites for organic composting

RELATED STORY: Comox Strathcona Waste Management looks at tipping fees

After the landfill closes, it will be turned into a transfer station as will other landfill sites in what is the Strathcona Regional District. McGifford emphasizes though that, for the public, nothing will change in terms of what they can bring.

“You will go to the site and utilizing the facility, like you’re doing today,” he said. “There will be nothing changing as far as services.”

The old sites are not set up to handle leachate collection, so the board decided several years ago to move toward having all the garbage sent to a new engineered facility in the Comox Valley.

“One site within the Comox Strathcona Waste Management service area would be the most cost-effective, efficient way to deal with waste,” McGifford said. “The new cell in the Comox Valley has a lined bottom that collects leachate.”

There is a possibility too the Campbell River site could serve function as an organic material centre for the two regions, but this issue is still under discussion at the board level.

Previous story
VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season
Next story
‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: Health care advocates in Campbell River decry overcrowded hospitals

Just Posted

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: Health care advocates in Campbell River decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

UPDATE: No one injured in blaze that fully engulfed a Campbell River home

Full callout for fire department that tackled intense blaze

City of Campbell River issues fire reminder

Dry conditions and rules to know for open burning and recreational fires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Vancouver Island man to receive Carnegie Medal for heroic actions

John Prokop went to the rescue of RCMP officer in 2016

Most Read