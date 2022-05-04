Campbell River and District General hospital.

Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District board supports long term care facility in Campbell River

The Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District (CSRHD) has approved cost sharing with Island Health for a proposed long-term care (LTC) facility in Campbell River.

“There is a significant need for investing in long-term care spaces in our community,” CSRHD Board Chair Charlie Cornfield says in a press release. “On Vancouver Island, Campbell River has the highest proportion of people assessed for long-term care and waiting for a placement, experiences some of the longest wait times for a local placement and has a very low number of spaces available for long-term care. By supporting this proposed project, the potential for increased spaces will benefit local health care in multiple ways and not result in higher property taxes through the CSRHD.”

Creating additional local long-term care capacity can relieve pressure on hospitals by reducing waitlist times for eligible patients who may otherwise need to remain in a hospital bed, the CSRHD press release says. Further, reducing waitlist times for people waiting in community to access long-term care can create better availability for community-based services, enabling more people to receive necessary care in their homes and lessening the need for higher levels of care such as hospitals or long-term care.

While regional hospital district funding varies to some extent across the province, typically the CSRHD, like other hospital districts, provides 40 per cent funding for capital equipment and capital projects for local health facilities. The province, through Island Health, provides the remaining 60 per cent of the capital funding. Island Health is responsible for delivering healthcare services on Vancouver Island. Island Health pools both provincial and CSRHD funding, along with other sources such as charitable foundations, to maintain, improve and build healthcare facilities. All proposed projects are subject to review and approval by the province.

