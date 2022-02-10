Community, RCMP seeking missing woman in Campbell River

Brandi Curley is hearing impaired, and is known to communicate using sign language. She has been missing since Feb. 9, 2022. Submitted photo

The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in Campbell River.

Brandi Curley was last seen on Feb. 9 in Campbell River. She is a 27-year-old Indigenous woman with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. Curley is approximately five feet, six inches tall with a slight to medium build and may be wearing a checkered patterned jacket.

Curley is deaf and will typically communicate by sign language. RCMP are very concerned for her safety and are asking anyone who may have seen or knows her whereabouts to call the Campbell River detachment at 250-286-6221.

Curley also went missing on Feb. 3, but was found on Feb. 7. This is the second time this week that the community was concerned about Curley’s location.

RELATED: Missing woman found

‘Lock your doors’ says Campbell River RCMP



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal Newsmissing person