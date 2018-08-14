Community garden at Campbell River’s new hospital study needs volunteers

Project will provide input into the design of the garden at the facility

The public is being asked to provide input at a workshop this weekend on what a community garden planned for the hospital should look like.

To fill in these details, organizer Kathryn Houlihan needs some volunteers for the workshop this Saturday in Campbell River.

“As part of the landscape design for the Campbell River hospital, they’ve included a small space that was designated as a community garden,” she said. “When they put in the space, they didn’t come up with a plan as to how it would work or operate.”

Houlihan is looking for people who live in Campbell River or the Strathcona Regional District with an interest or background in gardening, or even those who simply want to learn more and be part of the plan to design the community garden. The event will take place at the Campbell River and District Hospital in Meeting Room 1-3 on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

For the workshop, Houlihan will have participants run through a series of activities that could result in a prototype for the garden. This means the garden could be a therapeutic or sensory garden, or produce food to be used in the hospital, or allow patients to come pick fruit off of trees.

‘There’s no real prescription as to what it’s going to look like or what it’s real purpose is,” she said. “The question is really being posed to the community.”

There is also a research component to the project for Houlihan.

“For part of my Masters of Arts in Leadership, I’m hosting an engagement session with the community to find out how the community would like that garden to shape up or what ideally would be the design they would like Island Health to put forward,” she said.

Houlihan is a registered dietician who works for Island Health as a manager of food services. She is using the hospital’s community garden process to help compile data for her graduate work at Royal Roads University. Island Health is acting as her sponsor for her graduate studies, with Christina Rozema, the hospital’s site director, serving as her partner for the project.

Ideally, the results will provide answers around how a collaborative design process can increase food literacy and target complex food-related challenges such as food security. The data collection collected will remain anonymous.

For community gardens to be successful, Houlihan adds that projects really need a strong level of community participation early on, with people willing to take on key roles for the projects in terms of maintenance and sustainability of the garden.

Campbell River has seen several community gardens developed in recent years. Last fall, Greenways Land Trust came to an agreement with the City of Campbell River for a new garden to help meet the demand for space at gardens in Campbellton and Willow Point.

Houlihan has targeted some people in the community who work on food security issues but also wants to hear from anyone who lives in the area. She will be happy to take walk-in participants on Saturday morning but is encouraging people to pre-register, to help her plan the event and answer any questions people may have. Anyone wanting more information about the workshop should contact Houlihan at kathryn.houlihan@me.com or call 1-877-370-8699, extension 44220.

Eastern Vancouver Island now under Level 4 drought conditions

