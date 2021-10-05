Collision claims life of driver in the Comox Valley

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman Monday, Oct. 4. File photo

  • Oct. 5, 2021 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 24-year old woman on Oct. 4.

At 6:18 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP Frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Courtenay. Upon arrival, the driver of a heavily damaged Honda Civic was receiving medical assistance from paramedics and firefighters who were trying to save her life.

The driver succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital.

“Several witnesses told investigators that they observed the Honda Civic suddenly veer into the oncoming lane of traffic before colliding with a full-sized pickup truck towing a travel trailer,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

“Investigators are being assisted by a traffic analyst from the BC Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service as the exact cause of the collision continues to be examined,” she added.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has launched its own concurrent fact-finding investigation into the death of the driver.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police or you have dash camera footage of the collision, you are asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.


