A worker rides a bike at a B.C. Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s unusual fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A worker rides a bike at a B.C. Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s unusual fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

BC Hydro says the colder and drier conditions have forced it to adjust its operations on the coast

British Columbia’s unusually dry fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.

BC Hydro says the colder and drier conditions have forced it to adjust its operations on the coast in order to maintain flow levels and reduce impacts on downstream fish habitats.

A statement from the Crown utility says it will be able to keep up with electricity demand across the province this winter because of its large integrated hydroelectric system.

However, it says it has recorded historic low inflows at many of its smaller generating facilities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

While forecasts show little rain to fill South Coast reservoirs in the near term, Hydro says records indicate rain and snowmelt typically show up in January and February.

The utility says it has plans in place to manage flows and protect fish until the rain and melt come, taking steps beyond what is required.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroFish

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper
Next story
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Just Posted

SRD Director John Rice discussed the possibility of a regional response for unhoused people during cold weather events at the Dec. 7 board meeting. Photo courtesy Youtube
SRD Director wants to help non-urban unhoused people

Mowi Seafood, which has operations in Campbell River, has been selected as the top sustainable food producer for the forth year in a row by international investment consortium Coller FAIRR. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

Shawn Decaire and Audrey Wilson say a few words at the opening ceremonies for Kwesa Place in January, 2021. The new shelter will be located just behind Kwesa Place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Laichwiltach Family Life Society gets permit to open seasonal shelter in Campbell River

Containment boom marks site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Two vessels tied together sink in Campbell River marina during weekend storm

Pop-up banner image