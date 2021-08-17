Coastal Log Scaling program to be available for part-time study this year

NIC course will feature field work in Nanaimo region

NIC’s Coastal Log Scaling program returns in October 2021 with a new part-time option. Photo supplied

NIC’s Coastal Log Scaling program is returning in October with a new part-time option.

The eight-month program will be delivered in a blended format, combining online learning with in-person classroom and fieldwork instruction in the Nanaimo region.

“The fieldwork is an excellent opportunity for students to combine theory with applied learning,” said Bob Haugen, NIC Continuing Education manager. “The central location also means this training is more accessible to more students, which is very important.”

Students who complete the program will learn common industry terms, weight scaling procedures identification of commercial log species and more.

Graduates will also be prepared to write the Ministry of Forest’s Coastal Log Scale exam, and if successful, obtain their licence to work in the industry.

“Log scalers play a vital role in B.C.’s forest industry, measuring and categorizing logs by species and grade to determine their volume and value with the B.C. metric scale,” says a release from NIC.

The B.C. metric scales drive the stumpage system – the tax the crown puts on logs coming out of the forest.

“Log scalers categorize and assess the logs coming out of the woods to ensure our forest resources are used the best way they can be,” said program instructor Scott McKillop. “It’s a key part of the forest industry and very rewarding work.”

Applications for the training is open now. Students are encouraged to apply soon to secure their seat.

Learn more and apply by visiting www.nic.bc.ca/coastal-log.

