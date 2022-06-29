Campbell River resident Dennis Parfitt captured this photo of a search and rescue helicopter and Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Palmerston conducting a night training exercise Tuesday, June 28 around 10 p.m. just offshore from Rockland Road in Campbell River on the north end of Georgia Strait. Dennis Parfitt photo

Campbell River resident Dennis Parfitt captured this photo of a search and rescue helicopter and Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Palmerston conducting a night training exercise Tuesday, June 28 around 10 p.m. just offshore from Rockland Road in Campbell River on the north end of Georgia Strait. Dennis Parfitt photo

Coast Guard and 442 Squadron conduct night training exercise off Campbell River

Powerful helicopter engine disturbs a peaceful night in south end of city

Sounds of a powerful helicopter thumped in the night air Tuesday around 10 p.m. making Campbell River residents wonder if somebody was lost or a vessel was in distress.

Campbell River resident Dennis Parfitt heard the helicopter as well and looked out his front window to see it hovering over a Coast Guard vessel offshore from the Rockland Road intersection with Highway 19A, so he took some pictures.

Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson Kiri Westnedge confirmed that it was a training exercise between the Canadian Coast Guard’s Campbell River Lifeboat Crew’s vessel the Cape Palmerston and 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron’s CH-140 Cormorant helicopter out of Comox.

“During this exercise, Search and Rescue Technicians were hoisted on to the CCGS Cape Palmerston,” Westnedge said. “We train with our marine response partners on a regular basis so that when an incident occurs, we work together as a stronger, more effective team.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCanadian Coast Guard

Previous story
Escaped pigs surprise golfers in Cowichan
Next story
B.C. cabinet minister Josie Osborne accused of conflict of interest

Just Posted

Campbell River resident Dennis Parfitt captured this photo of a search and rescue helicopter and Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Palmerston conducting a night training exercise Tuesday, June 28 around 10 p.m. just offshore from Rockland Road in Campbell River on the north end of Georgia Strait. Dennis Parfitt photo
Coast Guard and 442 Squadron conduct night training exercise off Campbell River

Carihi graduates take in the school’s graduation ceremony at Strathcona Gardens on Tuesday, June 28. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi graduates step out into the wider world at graduation ceremony

A colder, wetter spring may not necessarily mean an influx of mosquitoes in Nanaimo and elsewhere in B.C., says an entomologist at the University of B.C. (Stock photo)
Colder spring may not mean population boom for Vancouver Island mosquitoes

A small fire near Sayward was caused by lightning June 28. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Dashboard
Lightning causes first wildfire for Vancouver Island