Cloudy skies, chance of showers this evening for Campbell River

In the Campbell River area weather, look for cloudy skies this morning developing into a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Highs will reach 23 C and tonight will see rain beginning in the early evening and the wind will pick up.

Tomorrow will see the rain ending in the moring then mainlhy cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. then as the week progresses, we’ll see a mix of sun and cloud.

On the highways, things look pretty clear with the installation of new traffic signals on Jubilee Parkway at Willow Creek Road continuing. Expect delays with single lane alternating traffic.

Of course, work is underway on the upgrade of the Old Island Highway (Highway 19A) in Campbell River. Expect slow going on that route.

Tradition vs. tech: Northerners debate use of drones to hunt caribou
CMHC reports pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June

