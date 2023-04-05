Clothesline Project to mark Prevention of Violence Against Women Week in Campbell River

Organizer Emily Smith-Marsh said the display works well as a visual statistic to raise awareness of the troublesome issue of violence in the community. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

A powerful display is coming on April 20 to Campbell River’s Spirit Square to mark the Prevention of Violence Against Women week.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., The Clothesline Project will be displayed in the square for the public to see. It is a display of decorated t-shirts created by people who have been affected by abuse.

The Clothesline Project, which began in the U.S. in 1990, is for women affected by violence to express their emotions by decorating a t-shirt. The shirt is then hung on a clothesline to be viewed by others as testimony to the problem of violence against women.

“It’s a display of society’s ‘dirty laundry’ that aims to take the issue of violence against women out of the shadows,” says a release from the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.

There will also be a display called “These Hands Don’t Hurt” where non-abusive men can trace their hands onto a white sheet to support the cause.

The Clothesline Project takes place in communities all over the world and it is hosted locally by the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. All members of the community are invited to view the Clothesline Project and the opportunity to decorate a t-shirt to hang on the clothesline.

Decorated t-shirts may be a statement against any kind of violence, or a statement of hope for the future. Blue and red t-shirts represent sexual abuse, yellow or beige t-shirts represent abuse by a partner, white t-shirts represent murder, purple t-shirts represent assault because of sexual orientation and green t-shirts represent children who have been affected by violence. Throughout Prevention of Violence Against Women Week, t-shirts will also be displayed on the balconies and public areas of Rose Harbour, the second-stage housing provided by the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society on Dogwood Street.

The Clothesline Project and Prevention of Violence Against Women Week (April 16th – 22) is an opportunity for our community to take a stand against violence against women. Living violence-free is every woman’s basic human right, but studies show that 760,000 or four per cent of Canadians over the age of 15 have experienced abuse from an intimate partner. Women are more likely than men to experience severe and frequent violence from a spouse or someone they are dating.

If you are in an abusive relationship, or know someone who is in an abusive relationship, confidential help is available at: Ann Elmore Transition House: 250-286-3666 Community-Based Victim Services: 250-287-2421 Campbell River Women’s Centre: 250-287-3044 North Island Survivor’s Healing Society: 250-287-3325.

