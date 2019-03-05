Clearing trend today followed by a chance of snow flurries or showers mid-week in the Campbell River area

Good morning everyone. Environment Canada says we can expect a mainly cloudy morning today with clearing near noon.

High will reach 6 C with the wind picking up. Expect a clear night with lows to –1 C.

For the rest of the week expect a chance of showers or flurries Wednesday night and a chances of showers on Thursday. But the sun is expected to return for the weekend.

The highways look clear of any notices from DriveBC except for the Mount Washington Road where you can expect snow deposit removal between Alpine Road and Dove Creek Road for 10.8 km.

Enjoy the sunshine.

Salmon Point patrons lament loss of gathering place destroyed by flames

Woss resident in medically-induced coma following hit-and-run in Campbell River

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

Campbell River Storm on the brink at the Brindy

The Campbell River Storm are on the brink of elimination from the… Continue reading

Salmon Point patrons lament loss of gathering place destroyed by flames

Cause of fire remains unknown, says Oyster River fire chief

Friends of Kelly Kafka raising funds; police asking for witnesses to come forward

Strathcona Regional District board finally hears Cortes delegations

Board had turned down requests for previous meeting citing legal issues

Campbell River wrestlers pin down provincials, now prepare for nationals

Carihi’s Kaitlyn Jinda once again takes provincial silver

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

No confirmed cases of measles on Vancouver Island, says Island Health

Health Authority responds to rumours on social media

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

