Clearing trend today followed by a chance of snow flurries or showers mid-week in the Campbell River area

Good morning everyone. Environment Canada says we can expect a mainly cloudy morning today with clearing near noon.

High will reach 6 C with the wind picking up. Expect a clear night with lows to –1 C.

For the rest of the week expect a chance of showers or flurries Wednesday night and a chances of showers on Thursday. But the sun is expected to return for the weekend.

The highways look clear of any notices from DriveBC except for the Mount Washington Road where you can expect snow deposit removal between Alpine Road and Dove Creek Road for 10.8 km.

Enjoy the sunshine.

Salmon Point patrons lament loss of gathering place destroyed by flames

Woss resident in medically-induced coma following hit-and-run in Campbell River

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet