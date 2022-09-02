Claire Moglove seeks re-election to city council

Coun. Claire Moglove is seeking re-election to City Council on Oct. 15 and says she bring 10 years of experience on council, 30 years experience as a lawyer, and countless volunteer hours on various boards and committees to the table.

“It is time we seriously address issues such as housing and public safety so that Campbell River continues to be a vibrant, inviting, and affordable place to live and visit but also becomes a modern community for the future – for our children, for their families and for newcomers. A city that is inviting and affordable for seniors, families, young professionals, for everyone. It’s time for action,” Moglove says in a press release announcing her candidacy. “I will address the housing crisis, do everything I can to get the kind of the housing we need for working families, young professionals, students, seniors, businesses trying to hire employees, renters and buyers alike. I believe in pre-zoned city-wide secondary suites, laneway and carriage houses, as long they conform to health, safety and parking requirements. That is the fastest and easiest way to increase the housing stock in our city. In larger developments, we need to include smaller more affordable units in most buildings. The No. 1 priority must be to find a way to get lower-priced homes, be it single family homes, patio homes, townhouses, duplexes or apartments built and on the market.”

Moglove favours increased densification over the current rate of sprawl so that the city’s boundaries do not continue to expand unnecessarily. She says there is enough land within the current city limits to provide the number of housing units we will need for the next decade. Using land we already have and creating denser housing on that land is better for the environment (less car travel), better for our health and lifestyle (more walking and cycling) and better for the city budget (will save money for taxpayers). Housing developments which spread past current boundaries are the most expensive type of development – think of the cost to build, maintain and replace water and sewer lines, roads, sidewalks, parks and other amenities, she says.

“Everyone is aware of the concerns in our city regarding safety and cleanliness, especially in the greater downtown area,” Moglove says. “Seniors, tourists, families and others do not always feel safe downtown. Businesses are feeling the brunt of the unintended consequences of the social problems we face, not only here but everywhere in our province. We need to unite as a community to find solutions. We must also hold the province’s feet to the fire to fulfill its responsibility and provide necessary resources. To succeed we must work more closely with the city’s social service providers because I am convinced they want to be part of the solution.

“I will address the downtown safety and cleanliness issue by promoting and voting for more city funding and resources for security, be that RCMP, Bylaw or private security, or a combination of all three. More funding for cleanup and more community activities downtown. I think we have all seen what downtown can be and what it should be, during the fantastic events hosted this summer at Spirit Square and elsewhere downtown. We owe it to our business owners and residents to make sure that feeling is the rule, not an exception.

“As a long-standing member of the executive of the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), I know there is strength in numbers. The voice of all 189 cities, towns, villages, Regional Districts in British Columbia as well as our First Nations members is much stronger than the voice of one city. As 3rd Vice President of UBCM, I have a voice at the table and at Provincial meetings. Campbell River will be heard.

“We know there has been an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River. This is a result of many factors – the lack of affordable housing, very low rates for shelter allowances and the lack of resources for people suffering from mental health and/or addiction issues. It is a public health issue first and foremost, and the City cannot do it alone. The City can help create supportive housing and recovery facilities by providing land and waiving various fees and charges, all of which we have done on many occasions, but long-term solutions to the underlying causes rest with the Federal and Provincial governments. Stronger advocacy is a must.

“Campbell River is all about fresh air, rivers, ocean, forest, mountains – our incredibly beautiful surroundings. Let’s build a city not only for us but for future generations!

“I will promote a healthy and vibrant community for all residents, young and old. The healthier our residents, the less likely they will need to access the health-care system which is faltering. A healthy, vibrant city will attract young people to work and raise their families here, older people to retire here, current residents to stay here. Investments in recreation, arts and culture, parks, trails, active transportation, access to the ocean and rivers – this is what makes a healthy and vibrant community.

“Of course, we cannot do everything right away. Our tax dollars only go so far but we can find creative ways to achieve our goals, including partnerships, grants, and different ways to deliver services. It’s about listening to residents. I want to hear residents’ visions for our community so that we work together to set goals and make those goals happen. It also involves proactive economic development while continuing to support our vital existing industries such as forestry, mining, tourism and aquaculture.

“I am proud to live in Campbell River and I am always struck by the sense of community here, often reflected in volunteerism. In my time volunteering for the CR Community Foundation, the Willow Point Supportive Housing Society, Hame?elas Community Kitchen and the CR and District Museum, I have met so many dedicated members of our community, all with one goal – to make Campbell River the best that it can be. That is my goal too.”

Campbell RiverElection 2022municipal politics