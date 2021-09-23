Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews are battling a house fire on Estevan Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews are battling a house fire on Estevan Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

City workers rush to help residents as firefighters respond to Nanaimo house fire

Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Estevan at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22

Firefighters and other City of Nanaimo workers rushed to respond to a house fire on Estevan Road this afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Estevan at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, and arrived on scene to find flames visible at the back of a house.

No one was injured in the fire, but two elderly people were helped to evacuate from the home by City of Nanaimo workers, who were working on infrastructure nearby and rushed to the scene. The men were checked over at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation and were sent to hospital for observation. None were willing to be identified or interviewed.

Lieut. Terrence Horst, Nanaimo Fire Rescue, said the fire started at the back of the house, possibly do to a sauna on the back deck, but it was not known if the sauna was operating at the time of the fire and what actually sparked the blaze has yet to be determined.

“There was a fire on the back deck,” Horst said. “It looked like it possibly could have been started by a cedar sauna. Flames were showing – flames were above the roof line – and when we first got here we were told there were people inside, but then we confirmed they were outside.”

Horst said the back deck and roof of the house suffered fire damage. There was little fire damage to the interior of the house, but it did suffer smoke and water damage.

“We rolled up and there was some city workers outside and we were told that they went in and got the people out before we got there,” Horst said. “The city workers have been treated with some oxygen for light smoke [inhalation].”

Nanaimo Professional Firefighters IAFF added in a social media post that “a quick response by fire crews saved the residence and stopped the fire from extending to neighbouring houses.”


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Previous story
Month-long boil water advisory finally over in Port McNeill

Just Posted

Results from the 2021 Student Vote Canada mock election in the North Island-Powell River riding. If students got to vote, the NDP would have still won the election. That’s where the similarities stop, however. Photo courtesy Student Vote Canada
Students elect NDP in mock election

L to R: Christa, Annabel and Natalia Corrigal are avid supporters of Cops for Cancer’s Tour de Rock. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Tour de Rock cruises through Campbell River

A graph on Facebook’s Ad Library Report page shows far more spending from the Conservative Party than any other party in the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Facebook
Conservative campaign far outspends other campaigns on Facebook ads

This year's Fire Prevention Week is focusing on information about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, including when to replace them and the sounds they make. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.
Sounding the alarm on fire safety